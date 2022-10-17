CHILDREN across Wales are already five weeks into the new school year, and most will be wondering when the half term holiday begins.

School holidays vary every year, and many children will be ready for a break after eight weeks in school.

This year children are in for a spooky treat as schools break up just before Hallowe'en.

Last year half term was between October 25 and 29, this year it is slightly later, as it runs from Monday, October 31, until Friday, November 4.

This means youngsters can enjoy Hallowe'en knowing there is no school the following day.

Newsquest

Not only that, but Bonfire Night falls on the last day of the holiday, meaning children can end half term with bang, as they attend displays across the country with parents.

Once those key dates are out of the way, it'll be nearly tome to pop on the festive music and get the ugly jumpers out of storage as people across the country prepare to step into Christmas.

After returning to school on Monday, November 7, it is only eight weeks until children can get excited for the Christmas holidays.

This year schools get very close to the big day before breaking up - with holidays beginning on Friday, December 23. That is, unless you go to school in Powys, where schools break up two days earlier, on December 21.

Pixabay

After two weeks of fun, presents, and lots and lots of chocolate, youngsters will be back to school on Monday, January 9.

Autumn half term holiday: Monday, October 31 - Friday, November 4.

Christmas holiday: Friday, December 23, 2022 - Monday, January 9, 2023.

A full list of school holidays in Wales are available here: approved-school-term-dates-2022-to-2023.pdf (gov.wales)