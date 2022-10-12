A DRUG driver who was caught more than twice the legal limit for ketamine was described by his arresting police officer as “spaced out”.

Zaine Howarth, 21, also tested positive for cannabis after being pulled over in the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “At around 12.25am on March 8 a police officer was on patrol in an unmarked vehicle when his attention was drawn to a car with damage to the front near side.

“The officer stopped the car and spoke to the driver and noticed his eyes were glazed.

“The defendant was described by the officer as being ‘spaced out’ and was slow in answering questions.

“He said he had smoked a cannabis joint the morning before.”

Howarth was arrested after he tested positive to cannabis following a roadside test.

He was taken to Ystrad Mynach police station where he was tested again.

The defendant gave a reading of 43 micrograms per litre of blood for ketamine when the legal limit is 20 micrograms per litre of blood.

For cannabis his reading was 3.8 micrograms per litre of blood when the legal limit is 2 micrograms per litre of blood.

Howarth, of Pen-y-Mead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood and drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He also admitted driving with no insurance.

The court heard how Howarth was banned from driving in 2020 following a conviction for drink driving.

Paul Philpott, representing the defendant, told magistrates: “He pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity and I hope you will take that into consideration.”

Howarth had worked with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service on a voluntary basis to tackle his use of cannabis.

Mr Philpott added his client had worked for a landscaping company for five years and feared losing his job as a result of his new conviction.

Howarth was banned from driving for three years and fined £350.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.