POLICE have launched an arson investigation after a fire at a disused retail premises in Pontypool town centre.

Firefighters spent an hour tackling the blaze at a former furniture shop in Commercial Street on Sunday afternoon.

The fire service later confirmed it had investigated the incident and believed the fire had been started deliberately.

Now, Gwent Police is appealing for anyone with information about the blaze to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We received a report of a fire in Commercial Street, Pontypool, at around 2.20pm on Sunday, October 9.

"Officers attended, along with firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.

"Following an investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue, the fire was deemed to be deliberately started and an arson investigation was launched."

Anyone with information about the fire, including CCTV footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200342591.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 with details.