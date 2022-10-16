BEECHWOOD Surgery put the disappointment of missing out on the GP Practice of the Year crown at last year’s South Wales Health & Care Awards to get their hands on the prize this time around.

The practice, which finished as runners-up to fellow Newport surgery St David’s Clinic in 2021, went one better during last week’s University of South Wales-backed event, hosted by Rougemont School.

They got the better of Blaenavon Medical Practice, winners of the same award in 2019, and Western Vale Family Practice in Llantwit Major.

A friendly, forward-thinking, supportive Health Education and Improvement Wales practice, Beechwood is also a part of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s training academy.

The practice area is confined within Newport, extending from the bank of the River Usk in the east to the county border in the west.

Staff are committed to providing high quality care to their patients and the continued education and development of the practice’s workforce.

GP Practice of the Year category sponsors St Joseph’s Hospital

Prompt referrals from GPs led to one patient receiving swift treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.

The patient appreciated a follow-up call from his doctor enquiring how they were feeling and offering ongoing support.

Members of staff at the surgery received their award from Stuart Hammond, CEO of category sponsors St Joseph’s Hospital.