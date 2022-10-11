A MAN has been taken to hospital following a "medical emergency" in Abergavenny this morning.
The incident took place at around 8.55am in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket in the centre of the town.
Police had received a call that a man had been found unresponsive.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.
