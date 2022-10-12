A BY-ELECTION is to be held in Monmouthshire County Council's Devauden ward following the death of Cllr Bob Greenland earlier this year.

This could prove a crucial vote, as it could result in the council becoming the first authority in Wales with more women than men.

Here we meet the five candidates:

Rachel Buckler – Welsh Conservative

Lives: Llanthony, Monmouthshire.

Occupation: Farming, holiday let business, small business owner.

What do you think are the major issues impacting Devauden?: Rural isolation and the increased costs of rural living are of real concern. Local issues like speeding and road safety, lack of decent broadband, services for vulnerable residents, combating litter and protecting the environment, rural crime is rising and needs attention. We need better maintained rural roads and decent bus links.

What qualities can you bring to Monmouthshire County Council?: As a farmer, business owner and rural Monmouthshire resident I have a wide knowledge and experience. I will use these benefits for the good of the residents of Devauden, and will work constructively with colleagues.

Why will electing you improve Monmouthshire County Council?: I’m passionate about Monmouthshire. I want to give back to society and have a wide set of skills and experience to bring to the table.

Emily Fairman – Green Party

Lives: Monmouth.

Occupation: Disruptor of expectations/home educating my children.

What do you think are the major issues impacting Devauden?: I think people want to feel more connected to the area they live in and to make it an even more fantastic place to live – I think we all want that real sense of community. Then all the obvious ones: speeding / internet / bus routes….

What qualities can you bring to Monmouthshire County Council?: I’m fed up with things getting talked about and nothing ever changing, and fancy myself as an undervalued character in a story book with a bright sword and a glint in my eye!

Why will electing you improve Monmouthshire County Council? I’m quite empathetic and hate it when people feel bad, and have this annoying inability to walk away from something I perceive to be an injustice!

Jim MacTaggart – Welsh Labour

Lives: Chepstow

Occupation: Retired IT professional – current town councillor.

What do you think are the major issues impacting Devauden?: The major issue impacting Devauden is impacting us all – the horrendous rises in the cost of energy, transport, food and housing threaten to make life unimaginably hard for many of us, particularly so in rural areas.

What qualities can you bring to Monmouthshire County Council?: In my many years in IT development, I was a specialist in solving problems by bringing people together – communication and understanding are key to getting the best outcomes.

Why will electing you improve Monmouthshire County Council?: Firstly, I will be able to provide a distinctive local voice for the people of Devauden, secondly, there would be an effective Labour majority, helping the council to pursue its progressive agenda for Monmouthshire.

Nick Ramsay – Welsh Liberal Democrats

Lives: Raglan.

Occupation: Legal-political consultant/Former Senedd Member for Monmouth.

What do you think are the major issues impacting Devauden?: The cost of living crisis means that many people in rural areas are struggling to heat their homes and need far more support from the council to make ends meet.

What qualities can you bring to Monmouthshire County Council?: I am a local candidate and care passionately for our area, whilst as a former Senedd Member and County Councillor would bring much knowledge and experience to the council.

Why will electing you improve Monmouthshire County Council? I already have a track record of getting things done and I am best placed to work with people from across the political spectrum to deliver a more sustainable Monmouthshire.

Ed Webb – Independent

Lives: Trellech Grange.

Occupation: Farmer and business owner.

What do you think are the major issues impacting Devauden? Speeding along the B4293 and the nearby villages. Broadband (or lack of outside main villages) and condition of our roads throughout the ward. The cost of living, with many homes in ward on LPG or heating oil have no price cap. And keeping council tax low!

What qualities can you bring to Monmouthshire County Council? Hard work, dedication, motivation and proactive approach I have taken to all the work in this campaign, predominantly on my own (canvassing, leaflets etc), I will put that drive into working for the people of the Devauden ward.

Why will electing you improve Monmouthshire County Council? I am uniquely positioned in this by-election by being a local resident. Things that I believe could be improved locally, I’m sure also annoy residents of Devauden and the wider Monmouthshire area.