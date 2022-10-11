A FOOTBALL fan has been banned from going to matches for three years after he pleaded guilty to a throwing a ‘missile’ at the pitch.
Jordan Bale, 22, hurled a plastic bottle during Newport County AFC’s 1-0 home defeat to Exeter City on Saturday, April 2, at Rodney Parade.
The defendant, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, admitted throwing a missile on to a football playing area contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.
A football banning order was imposed at Newport Magistrates' Court.
It prohibits Bale from “entering within 1,000 metres of any regulated football match in the United Kingdom during the period of five hours before kick-off until five hours after the final whistle”.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
