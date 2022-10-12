ACTIONS to curb anti-social behaviour in Caldicot are "simply not working", a former Monmouthshire County Councillor has claimed.

Last month, two dispersal orders were put in place in the town centre in as many weeks after Gwent Police revealed they had received "several" reports of such behaviour in the area.

The areas covered by the orders included Newport Road, Sandy Lane, Mill Lane, Chepstow Road and the surrounding roads.

However, despite the orders, former councillor John Marshall believes more could be done.

"From 2008 until 2017 I was the councillor responsible for the then Green Lane Ward which incorporated the town centre," Mr Marshall explained.

"During that time I had numerous meetings with Gwent Police expressing concerns regarding anti social behaviour in the village."

Mr Marshall said that he eventually presented a petition of 1,000 signatures to Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) and Gwent Police requesting a dispersal order on the town, something which he says "had previously proved very effective in other troublesome towns in Gwent".

He says he was told that such an order was not warranted at the time.

"Since losing my seat on council, I have worked in the town centre and have been a regular witness to the loutish and lawless behaviour," he said.

The behaviour in question, he said, ranged from "general abuse of visitors to the shops, theft and criminal damage".

He appealed to the authorities to "do more by consulting with the businesses more, particularly those subjected to this behaviour at night".

"I have no intentions of standing for council again," he said.

"I am simply a life long resident of Caldicot, incensed and upset at the fact that our town is ruled by mindless children."

Mr Marshall also said that money being used to pay for the town's CCTV system could be better made use of by paying for a security guard to patrol the area at night.

"The current actions are simply not working," he said.