Last weekend saw the return of the Newport Food Festival and what a day it was!

Since the streets were last lined in 2019 so much has changed, but I was incredibly heartened to see that enthusiasm, commitment and community spirit are still present in their droves.

Our amazing traders brought a wealth of tantalising offerings for everyone to enjoy and I saw so many happy faces as they tucked into treats from doughnuts to hog roasts, gin to speciality teas.

My huge thanks go to the chefs who shared their top tips and culinary wisdom and took pride of place in the glass hall of the recently-refurbished Newport Market.

And a special mention must go out to our street entertainers – it’s not every day that you see giant chefs, friendly seagulls, tea cosies and a balloon modelling chef wandering the streets of Newport to the beautiful sounds of the Gwent Music choir and band!

One of the main aims of the food festival is to bring together the community and showcase what our city has to offer. It’s never too early to think about getting involved in future events – see the website for more information on volunteering or becoming a food festival sponsor or friend.

Now that the 2022 food festival is put to bed, we turn our attention to other seasonal festivities.

On Saturday November 19 the countdown to Christmas will begin in the city centre with a spectacular event packed with fun for all the family.

Organised by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio, Countdown to Christmas will mirror the hugely-successful pre-pandemic events with the main stage based at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street.

Running from 3pm to 5.15pm it will feature live music, celebrity guests and fairground rides, culminating in the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a breath-taking fireworks display.

Last year’s event attracted more than 8,000 additional people into the city centre compared with an average Saturday and this year’s Countdown to Christmas event promises to be a great start to the festive season and a very special occasion.

It will also be a big boost for local businesses and that is extremely important at this challenging time. I hope people will “shop local” to support our retailers, restaurants, bars and leisure.

See you there!