THE SDR in Newport was closed for around two hours this morning after what was referred to by police as an "emergency incident".
The incident took place near the KFC restaurant.
The road was closed between the roundabout at the Leeway Industrial Estate and the roundabout at Nash Road.
Gwent Police have confirmed that one car was involved in the incident.
A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision near the KFC at the Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport at around 6am on Tuesday, October 11.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"The collision involved a car.
"No injuries were reported, and the incident is now closed."
Long queues were reported at the time on the SDR, Nash Road and Somerton Road.
