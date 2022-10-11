A LARGE police presence was spotted in Newport this afternoon.
Several officers were spotted blocking a section of Park Crescent in the Maesglas area of the city at around 1pm.
One resident reported seeing "a lot of activity" - with one police car, four motorbikes, and plain-clothed officers outside a property on the road.
Gwent Police have since confirmed that this was part of a training exercise.
