A REPORTED rise in violent crime in central Newport is linked to drug dealing, a senior police officer has said as he revealed details of a current operation to target those responsible.

City councillors were told recently of an increase in reports of "lower-level" violence affecting the city centre and communities on the eastern side of the River Usk.

In response, Gwent Police has launched Operation Clinton, and for the past few months has been targeting the culprits behind the trend.

As well as making arrests and continuing to investigate such crimes, officers taking part in Operation Clinton are also working with other agencies to offer a way out for young people caught up in criminality.

Chief Inspector John Davies told Newport councillors he could only share limited details of an ongoing police operation, but added that "an awful lot of this lower-level violence is linked to small-scale drugs supply".

The force had made "some arrests" and was pursuing "some investigations" as part of Operation Clinton, but was also focusing on "diverting" offenders towards a straight and narrow path.

He said Gwent Police was dealing with violent crime "robustly" and had also carried out a recent raid linked to drug dealing within the city.

The force had "recovered a significant quantity of Class-A drugs from an address in Somerton Road, which is all linked to this particular issue".

Another senior officer told the Argus that, while Operation Clinton was focused on central Newport, Gwent Police was continuing to take on drug-dealing and violence across the rest of the city, too.

"Operation Clinton started at the beginning of summer following several reports of offences, involving young people, in Newport," said Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer.

“These reports included violent crime, and some of these offences was in part linked to small scale drug supply.

“While the operation may initially focus on the city centre and eastern parts of Newport, we will continue to tackle these offences across the entire city.

“We’re working with partners, including Newport Children Services and Youth Offending Services, to prevent further offences to divert them away from criminal activity.”