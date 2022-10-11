A WHITE van man killed a Newport housewife when he dangerously swerved at 90mph from the fast lane of the M4 into the slow lane, crashing into the Land Rover Freelander she was driving, a jury heard today, Tuesday.

Marc Harvey was facing the first day of his trial for allegedly causing the death of Judith Reading, of Rogerstone, by dangerous driving in the crash in July 2020.

Harvey sat in the dock as a prosecutor told the jury how Mrs Reading and her husband John were travelling towards London in their Freelander when they were suddenly side-swiped by Harvey's Vauxhall Astra van.

The Freelander overturned onto its roof in the impact, killing Mrs Reading, while her husband suffered severe injuries but survived the crash on the M4 near Reading, Berkshire.

Harvey, 42, appeared in court sporting a black tie and black v-neck sweater as the jury of five men and seven women heard how he drove his Vauxhall Astra van into the two victims' Freelander.

Judith Reading

The court heard how Harvey, who was said to have been driving at 90mph in the fast lane, suddenly swerved his vehicle into the Freelander containing the Readings on July 17.

Prosecutor Stefan Weidmann said: "The crash was the fault of Mr Harvey.

"Mr and Mrs Reading were in their Land Rover Freelander in the slow lane. The defendant was in his van, on the outside lane or the fast lane. You will hear from witness Alan Hook who was in his white Audi, behind the Readings.”

Continuing, Mr Weidmann said Mr Hook saw the van being driven by Harvey swerve across the motorway and hit the Freelander, catapulting it into the air.

"The description from Mrs Hook, who was next to Mr Hook in the car, was the way the van moved was like it was not in control,” he said. “The van was not pointing forward, but angled at about 45 degrees.

"Crash scene investigators concluded that the defendant's vehicle crossed the motorway at an acute angle - the reason for this was never ascertained.

"What explanation did the defendant give for this unfathomable piece of driving? He told a police officer he was 'just driving forwards, then bang.'”

Mr Weidmann said Harvey was arrested at the scene and, when he was interviewed by police the following day, claimed he had heard a “clonk” and felt something hit the back of his van “The next thing he knew was he had hit the crash barrier on the hard shoulder,” he said.

"He was interviewed again in March 2021, where he said to police he felt something push the nearside rear wheel. He said he swung his head towards the sound and the next thing he knew he was in the crash barrier.

"He speculated that something moved the car along and pointed the car toward the crash barrier. He said he may have also been struck by a car in his blind spot. The Crown says the defendant lied in his police interview.

"The assertion made by the defendant that he was hit by another car in his blind spot is utter, utter nonsense. That absolutely did not happen," said the prosecutor.

He also detailed how an examination of the Astra post-crash revealed there were no defects.

In a statement to the court read aloud by the prosecutor, survivor John Reading, who was a bee-keeper, said: "On that day my wife and I were planning to make a journey to stay with our daughter Hannah for a long weekend in Lewisham.

"It had been a long time since we had seen her because of the lockdown. We took my car, which I have had since it was new, so for around 10 years. The weather was dry and sunny. Judith was a naturally careful driver and would not drive above the speed limit.

"Approximately 10 minutes before the incident I saw we were close to Reading and I had a doze but I was aware of the movement. I heard Judith scream - a short scream, but a loud one - and I opened my eyes.

"The car was tumbling forward and the roof was upside down, touching the road. There was debris flying around in the car and it looked like bits of my leg. My trousers were ripped and the roof was filling up with blood.

"I came to the conclusion Judith had lost consciousness after the scream. I looked at Judith, who was loosely in the driving position. I shouted we have got to get out. I managed to open the door and undo my seatbelt.

"The next thing I remember was lying on Tarmac. I kept asking the people around how Judith was but no-one gave me an answer. I spoke to a paramedic and I could tell by her eyes it was not good news."

Harvey, of Arun Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex, denies causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The trial, taking place in Reading Crown Court and expected to last a week, continues.