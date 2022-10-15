NEWPORT'S symphony orchestra will host its autumn concert in the city next month.

The event marks a first for the orchestra as it also features the winners of the inaugural Youth Music competitions.

"This is a hugely significant event for us to showcase the outstanding talents of these two budding young musicians and highlight the cultural importance of these competitions, not just for the orchestra but for the city of Newport," the organisers said.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the orchestra has grown and developed over the generations, and recently became the first orchestra to perform in the ICC Wales.

"The orchestra is made up of a unique group of individuals of all ages, with a wide variety of professional backgrounds, life, and musical experiences, all coming together with the common goal of making music to the best of their collective ability," said City of Newport Symphony Orchestra musical director Sean O'Neill.

"My aim is to share and pass on my many years’ experience as a professional musician and teacher having worked with Welsh National Opera and Gwent Music Service, to develop the orchestra not only to achieve their best musical experience but become an integral and renowned part of Newport’s diverse musical culture and an asset to the community as a whole.”

The upcoming event will feature performances by cellist Jake Lewis, who earlier this year was named the CNSO Gwent Young Musician 2022, and pianist Zosia Dzimitrowicz, who won the Gwent Concerto Soloist 2022 prize.

"We hope that these competitions will encourage many more young musicians to take up this wonderful opportunity and plans for next year’s competition are well under way," the organisers said.

The autumn concert will be held at St John Baptist Church in Risca Road, Newport, on Saturday, November 5, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, and can be bought on the door or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/autumn-concert-tickets-430373648167