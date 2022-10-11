AFTER days of suspicious activity, award winning group Blink-182 have announced their biggest-ever worldwide tour.
The tour will see Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.
The band will travel all across the globe, with performances in the UK, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The tour starts in March 2023 and will run until February 2024.
Blink-182 new single
The band have also announced they will drop their new single Edging' this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.
How to get tickets to see Blink-182?
Live Nation presale tickets will be available at 10am on Thursday, October 13. To find out more about Live Nation’s presale, visit the website here.
Thanks for 30 years 🎉 Celebrate with some new merch #blink30 https://t.co/Uhty0IAzLN pic.twitter.com/Bj3mxuVHeP— blink-182 (@blink182) August 1, 2022
General sale tickets will be available from 10am on Monday, October 17.
You can buy them on the Live Nation website here.
Blink-182 UK tour dates 2023
- Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
- Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
