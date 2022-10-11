AFTER days of suspicious activity, award winning group Blink-182 have announced their biggest-ever worldwide tour.

The tour will see Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The band will travel all across the globe, with performances in the UK, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The tour starts in March 2023 and will run until February 2024.

Blink-182 new single

The band have also announced they will drop their new single Edging' this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

How to get tickets to see Blink-182?





Live Nation presale tickets will be available at 10am on Thursday, October 13. To find out more about Live Nation’s presale, visit the website here.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am on Monday, October 17.

You can buy them on the Live Nation website here.

Blink-182 UK tour dates 2023