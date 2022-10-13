A GWENT MS has called for car parking fees in town centres to be scrapped in the lead-up to Christmas to provide a boost for businesses.

As well as encouraging footfall, scrapping car parking fees would “go a long way in helping families during these challenging times,” said Natasha Asghar, MS for South Wales East.

Parking in council-owned car parks is currently free in Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

Last Christmas, Monmouthshire council made it free to park in council-owned car parks on weekends in December as part of its Christmas Shop Local campaign.

Newport City Council scrapped fees in council-owned city centre car parks on weekends in December 2020 and January 2021 to attract shoppers to the city, however this was not made permanent.

Ms Asghar said she had written to council leaders across the region and called for the fees to be removed.

“Businesses across South East Wales – and the rest of the country – are struggling at the moment with the cost of living and aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Welsh Conservatives MS.

“In Wales we should be doing all we can to help businesses thrive, not just survive, and be a friend during these challenging times.

“Not only will businesses benefit as a result of free car parking, but it will also go a long way in helping families who are feeling the financial squeeze.

“I hope council leaders across south east Wales will look at my proposals seriously, put party politics aside and work with me to give our hardworking businesses a big boost in the run-up to Christmas.”