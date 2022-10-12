FIVE arrests were made and seven vehicles were seized as part of a Gwent Police operation in Newport on Monday.

Officers from the Gwent Police – including the dog section and rural crime team – partnered with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency as part of Operation Utah – a crackdown on vehicles which are being driven illegally or which are unsafe.

As part of the operation, more than 40 vehicles were stopped and inspected.

Eight vehicles were found to not be in a safe condition, while two had illegal number plates.

Seven vehicles were seized for having no insurance, and 15 offences were recorded for insecure or overweight loads.

Six drivers were caught with no seatbelt on, and 82 were caught speeding.

Four people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, while another person was arrested for possession of drugs.

Two people were issued notices for going over their driver hours.

The Vehicle and Operator Service Agency also issued 21 immediate prohibitions – meaning drivers cannot drive their vehicles away, seven delayed prohibitions, and three inspection notices.

PC Haydock, from Gwent Police’s roads policing and specialist operations unit, said: “I hope the results from this operation send a clear message that driving irresponsibly or not maintaining the condition of your vehicle is unacceptable and you will be dealt with robustly.

“I would like to thank our partners for working with us on this operation to make the roads in our communities as safe as possible.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of other road users – I would urge all motorists to drive carefully, responsibly and within the limits of the law and to ensure their vehicles are well-maintained at all times.”

Anyone who is concerned about vehicles which are not roadworthy or vehicles being driven illegally can call officers on 101 or can message Gwent Police on social media.