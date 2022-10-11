POLICE are appealing for information after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted at a hotel during the early hours of the morning.
The attack took place on Newport’s Corporation Road last weekend on Sunday, October 9.
Detectives have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The 18-year-old woman was assaulted by an unknown man and is being supported by specialist officers.
“Officers would now like to speak to this man who they believe may be able to help their enquiries.
“If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2200342152.”
