A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ROSIE OWEN, 26, of Melfort Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN POWELL, 29, of Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A469 in Pontlottyn on April 12.

He was fined £288 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

KAYLEIGH HURLEY, 30, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to the theft of a laptop and phone on October 2, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £750 in compensation and a £22 surcharge.

JORDAN WILLIAMS, 26, of Broadway, Adamsdown, Cardiff, was handed a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Crane Street, Pontypool, with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on February 10.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

RACHEL KELLOW, 37, of Mill Race, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH JIM SMITH, 33, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN WALKER, 36, of Belle Vue Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A472 on April 5.

TIMOTHY LILLIE, 57, of Windermere Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL ROSSER, 34, of Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELIZABETH MAUND, 39, of The Avenue, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH HAWKINS, 54, of Coronation Place, Pontywaun, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.