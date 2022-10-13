HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Newport City Council is to make permanent a temporary one way traffic order for Corn Street so traffic much travel in a westbound direction only.

- Newport City Council is to ban traffic from a number of roads in the city centre and also revoke two prohibition of driving orders. For full details of the roads affected and for exemptions contact conveyancing.team@newport.gov.uk

- John Hadden, trading as AJM Haulage Ltd of 10 Marion Place, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra goods vehicle at the operating centre at Truck Support Ltd, Penmaen Wharf, Usk Way, Newport.

- Matthew Edwards, trading as M Edwards Pallet Services of Unit 3 Polo Grounds Industrial Estate, Pontypool, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle at Unit 3 Polo Grounds Industrial Estate, New Inn, Pontypool.

- Notice is given that the WRC Section of the Water Associated Employers Pension Scheme is being wound up in accordance with its governing principles. The principal employer of the section is NSF Wales Ltd. This section currently has three sub-sections - the NSF Final Salary Section, the NSF Money Purchase Section, and the WRC Money Purchase Section. This notice concerns these three sub sections.

If you have not received notice of the above contact Kevin Groves, Secretary to the Trustee at Capita, 65 Gresham Street, London or waers@capita.com.

- Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Change of use from a four-bedroom and one-bedroom flat (use class C3) to a six-bedroom HMO (use class C4) at 136 Flat 2 Duckpool Road.

Demolition of existing conservatory, single storey rear extension and outbuilding and construction of part single storey/part two storey side and rear extensions, conversion of internal garage and store to habitable rooms, construction of car port, other internal reconfigurations, the addition of conservation rooflights to the rear roof elevation and revised/new fenestration and door openings at The Bryn, Bryn Road, Redwick.

- An application has been made to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council by Ms Sharon Humphries for a proposed terrace of three properties with associated car parking and external works at land north of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council has made an order to temporarily ban traffic from Tir Y Cwm Lane, Risca, from its junctions with Dan Y Graig.

The proposed Order is expected to commence on October 17, 2022 for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

It is expected the works will be completed by October 28, 2022.

Emergency service, pedestrian and resident access will be maintained.

The reason for making the order is to allow for duct works.

The Order is required by Quantum Traffic Management.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily suspend the 7.5 tonnes weight limit on Chartist Bridge/A4048 Blackwood.

The existing 7.5 tonnes weight limit on the B4251 High Street, Blackwood, will be revoked for the duration of the works to allow diverted traffic to follow this route:

Chartist Bridge B4251 roundabout to its junction with A4048; A4048 the Pentwyn-mawr roundabout; A472 to the Penmaen roundabout.

The proposed Order is expected to commence on October 10, 2022 for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

The closures will be implemented individually and will run for consecutive nights between 6pm and 8am. It is anticipated the works will be completed by October 24, 2022.

Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will not be maintained.

Alternative routes are via the following

B4251 High Street, B4254, A4048; A4048, B4251 High Street, B4254, A4048; A4048, B4251 High Street, B4252.

The reason for making the order is to allow for resurfacing works.

The Order is required by Sirhowy Enterprise Way.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from using Bridge Street, Newbridge, from its junctions with North Road and Newbridge Street Car Park.

The proposed order is expected to commence on October 17, 2022, from 11pm to 5am on October 21, and from 11pm on October 21 to 5am on October 31, 2022, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

Emergency service, pedestrian and resident access will not be maintained.

Alternative routes are via Bridge Street, High Street, Bryngwyn Road, High Street, A4048, A472.

The reason for making the order is to allow for removal of the existing Newport Road Bridge and replace with new.

The order is required by Network Rail.

- Evans & Greaves Solicitors, Caerphilly, is looking for anyone with an interest in or a claim against the estate of Pamela Doreen Kate Powell (deceased), formerly of 62 Fairhill, Fairwater, Cwmbran, who died on March 25, 2022.