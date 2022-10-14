A NEWPORT man has been slapped with a fine of more than £200 after dropping a cigarette in London.
Josif Stefanovic, of Queen's Hill Crescent, Newport, was fined £220 at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 3.
The 41-year-old was fined for dropping a cigarette on Fore Street in the London Borough of Enfield.
The offence occurred on April 30, 2022.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £88.
The total amount must be paid by October 31, 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel