A NEWPORT man has been slapped with a fine of more than £200 after dropping a cigarette in London.

Josif Stefanovic, of Queen's Hill Crescent, Newport, was fined £220 at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 3.

The 41-year-old was fined for dropping a cigarette on Fore Street in the London Borough of Enfield.

The offence occurred on April 30, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £88.

The total amount must be paid by October 31, 2022.