Ant and Dec have pulled out from presenting a special spin-off of Britain's Got Talent as a fan favourite steps in.

The presenting duo, who host the regular version of ITV's popular talent show have been forced to postpone all of their work due to illness.

The veteran presenters, who are gearing up to present I'm a Celebrity 2022, will be replaced in the two-hour magic special by another familiar face.

Former Britain's Got More Talent host and friend Stephen Mulhern presented the spell-binding spectacular, which was filmed this week, instead.

PA

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will see some of the world's most mesmerising magicians go head-to-head to blow its in-person audience and viewers at home away.

Speaking to TV Zone, A BGT spokesperson said: "Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover. Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

"Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."

READ MORE: See the Eastenders stars returning to pay tribute to Dot Cotton actress June Brown

READ MORE: The Repair Shop set for BBC centenary episode with a special Royal guest

The spectacle will also see the return of a few more familiar faces from the show's regular series including three members of its judging panel Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Veteran judge and music mogul Simon Cowell will not be appearing on the programme due to filming commitments in the US.

However, he will be replaced with "magician extraordinaire and King of Sin City" Penn Jillette as a guest judge.

Jillette is perhaps best known for being one-half of the world-famous duo Penn & Teller.

READ MORE: Your chances of starring on BBC, ITV and Channel 4 TV shows like Love Island & First Dates

READ MORE: See the full Dancing On Ice line up 2023 as ITV confirms celebs for new series

The news comes as ITV teased a first look at the I'm A Celebrity Jungle, also presented by Ant and Dec, as it returns for 2022.

This year marks 20 years since the show began as it finally returns to Australia following after the show was moved to Wales during the pandemic.

ITV has teased that the magical series is 'coming soon' but it has yet to confirm a release date.