WORK has begun on a scheme refurbishing a popular historic shelter on Cliff Hill in Penarth, which has fallen in a state of disrepair.

The timber-frame building used to be used as a bus shelter and has become a popular seating area along the Penarth coastline.

The Vale of Glamorgan council has instructed Aberrant Architect to restore the structure to its former glory, recreating its original features and character using section 106 funding, cash handed over from developers for use on community projects.

Cllr Mark Wilson, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for housing and building services said: “The bus shelter is an important and iconic landmark in Penarth.

Vale of Glamorgan Council

An artist's impression of what the new look shelter would look like. Picture: Vale of Glamorgan Council

"It reflects the area’s heritage and offers the perfect place to take in a scenic part of the Vale Coastline.

“We have let the views of residents shape this restoration project, with work in keeping with the responses we received to a recent public consultation.

“Money from the Penarth Heights development has paid for this work.

"This is the latest example of the Council securing funds from construction projects to benefit the wider community.”

The refurbished shelter will also feature a piece of public art representing the locations history in line with the results of a public consultation.

The council are hoping the refurbishment works on the existing shelter will be completed by Christmas