THE retiring chairman of Gwent's St David's Hospice Care highlighted the 'magnificence' of the work carried out by the organisation which has emerged 'even stronger' after the pandemic.

High Sheriff of Gwent Malgwyn Davies stepped down after 12 years at the helm of the Newport-based hospice at its annual meeting in Newport.

Mr Davies, who has helped steer the hospice through some of its most challenging times, not the least of which was the Covid-19 pandemic, is replaced by current deputy chairman Jim Thompson.

Mr Davies, whose initial involvement with the hospice was as a volunteer driver 15 years ago, oversaw such milestones as a rebrand, the moving of the headquarters from Maindee to Malpas, the opening of a day hospice and the 15-bed in patient unit, merging with St Anne's Hospice and the hospice's forty year celebrations.

Mr Davies said he had seen turnover at the hospice boosted during that time from £5 million in 2010 to more than £9 million today, patient numbers increase from 3,014 to 3,386 and shops from 27 to 38 in 2022.

The retiring chairman, wishing his successor good luck, said he wanted to see the hospice, which provided care 'second to none in the community' go from strength to strength over the next ten years.

And Mr Davies, who commented on the fabulous feedback from patients families received by the hospice, said a lasting desire was: "to see the 15 beds of the inpatient hospice full day in day out, week in week out, throughout the year."

Mr Davies commenting on his final year in office, told the meeting: "It has been an immense honour and privilege to have been part of such a wonderful and clearly loved organisation for 15 years, nearly 12 of which as chairman.

"The support received from the community at large is testament to the esteem in which St David's Hospice Care is held.

"I am constantly reminded of the full extent of this high regard when I am given the opportunity to read extracts from the many letters of appreciation received from family members often, I might add, with a tear in my eye."

Mr Davies handing over to Mr Thompson and receiving a framed photograph of the hospice in-patient unit, wished the new chairman and the entire St David's Hospice Care team "good luck".

He said: "'For any organisation like a hospice to be successful it needs three things - volunteers, volunteers and volunteers."

Hospice chief executive Emma Saysell thanked Mr Davies for his years of unstinting hard work and service and welcomed the new chairman.

Mrs Saysell said the previous year had presented the hospice with new issues, while the team tried to gain some normality after the pandemic.

The chief executive thanked the Welsh Government for their 'support and understanding' saying: "without doubt a positive outcome of the pandemic is the increased partnership working we have developed with the Welsh Government and the NHS."

Emma Saysell and Malgwyn Davies at St David's Hospice Care in Newport with Mark Drakeford

Mrs Saysell said the hospice, which cared for 3,386 patients and 2,093 new referrals in the year 2021-2022, was pleased 99 per cent of its hospice at home patients were able to die at home or "at a place the patient calls their home, be that for example, a care home".

Mrs Saysell pointed to successes of the hospice's bereavement and Unicorn, teenage support, service; its complementary therapy and Hospice Harmony Choir, despite pandemic related challenges, and the organisation's increased use of social media to promote its work.

She said: "Although the past two years brought many difficulties, we are keen not to lose what we have learned during the pandemic and are now using digital platforms in various guises to benefit patient care.

"We were thrilled to restart our fundraising events. It was so lovely to see friends and supporters of the hospice all joining in together to raise vital funds for patients and their families.

"Our shops, there are 38, worked tirelessly during the year responding to necessary restrictions as they came and went. I would like to sincerely thank all the staff and volunteers for all their support and flexibility."

Mrs Saysell said: "This year was our chairman's last full year in office and I would like to thank him for his tremendous support and commitments to St David's Hospice Care. His 12 years in office have seen a dramatic change in service provision and I would personally like to thank him for the wise counsel he has given over the years, along with his unfaltering encouragement and dedication."

Mrs Saysell, calling for greater engagement and dialogue with the diverse community in which they work, thanked the board of trustees for the guidance and vision; the senior management team who "constantly give over and above of themselves"; and "all the wonderful, exhausted, staff and our committed and enthusiastic volunteers, especially over the last two years".

She said: "We need to make sure that we open our doors to all sectors of our society. St David's Hospice Care is there for you and will adapt ourselves to help you. Nursing and the demands on nurses have changed completely since we started more than 40 years ago and we will change to meet new needs, especially with our hospice at home care."

Mrs Saysell also stressed the difficulties faced by the hospice in recruiting staff.

"Whereas previously we may have been able to select from a choice of thirty applicants for a single vacancy that number of suitable candidates has reduced to about three these days and so we have to adapt to meet these constraints," she said.