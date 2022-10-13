A RUGBY fan left his girlfriend “soaked in blood” after he punched her in the head after binge drinking watching a Wales clash together on TV.

Jason Carter attacked the woman at her home in Newport following a Six Nations showdown with Scotland in February.

The couple had been in a relationship for around three months before the assault, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Carter and his then partner had argued following the match about the defendant’s dogs and his parents.

He then punched her twice to the back of the head when she was in the bathroom.

Tabitha Walker, prosecuting, told the court: “The police officer who attended said there was blood over the victim’s neck and head and her back was soaked in blood.

“There was a wound on the crown of her head.

“She went to the hospital but she left due to the waiting times.”

Police seized a ring from the defendant’s finger which had blood on it.

The 33-year-old, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating following a trial.

Carter had denied the offences and had claimed he had acted in self-defence.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Andrew Davies, representing Carter, said: “The complainant said she had drank 10 cans of Kopparberg cider.

“She said she didn’t feel any pain initially.

“There is no victim impact statement and no medical evidence.”

Carter was diagnosed with Asperger’s when he was 17 and has ADHD and learning difficulties.

The defendant has a love of fishing and works with the police to introduce young people to the sport, Mr Davies added.

The judge, Recorder Richard Kember, told Carter: “You had both been drinking to excess before you burst into the bathroom.”

He was sentenced to two-year community order and must complete 29 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

The defendant must pay £420 prosecution costs as well as a £95 victim surcharge.