ITV has announced Maya Jama will take over from Laura Whitmore as the new host of Love Island.

Returning to South Africa for the first of two series next year, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in the iconic Villa surroundings by the brand new host.

Speaking of her new role, Maya Jama said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe & CITV, Paul Mortimer said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.”

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

It comes after Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down from the role in August.

The 37-year-old has presented the popular dating programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline”.