THE stunning Cheval Gloucester Park apartments offer the luxury of a top class London hotel with all the comforts of home.

Occupying a prize position in Kensington close to a host of the capital city’s top attractions, its stylish 98 apartments are spread across 10 floors.

There are one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as a trio of five-bedroom penthouses.

I stayed in a two-bedroom apartment which are on floors four to six with garden or city-facing views and can accommodate up to four people.

These expansive apartments have a fully fitted kitchen with modern appliances as well as a Nespresso machine.

The king size beds in the master bedroom and second bedroom are dressed in high-quality linen and pillows, ample storage and the excellent en-suite marbled bathrooms are stocked with complimentary toiletries.

The staff are so friendly and ready to point out to you the nearest attractions and places of interest.

A hamper containing croissants, fancy crisps, biscuits, tea bags and Nespresso coffee capsules will welcome you when you arrive as the apartments are self-catering.

If you don’t fancy cooking you can book a private chef to do it for you or order dishes to your room.

There are also some great restaurants on your doorstep.

I went to the Ognisko, the famed Polish institution on Exhibition Road that started life as a social hub for émigrés who fled the Nazi and Soviet invasions of 1939, where the vodka flows.

Just a short walk away from the Cheval Gloucester Park you’ll find the world class Natural History Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum while music lovers will find the Royal Albert Hall just around the corner.

Knightsbridge is close at hand and with the Gloucester Road Underground station a stone’s throw from the apartments you can be at the heart of the action within minutes.

When it comes to location, location, location you’ve got an ace card.

A lovely selling point as well is Cheval Gloucester Park’s private cinema which you can book and choose your own film to screen by streaming Netflix and the like.

For fitness fanatics there is also a modern gym with top facilities.

The apartments are ideal for breaks and holidays and also accommodate residents who live there on a longer basis.

If you fancy treating yourself for a special break you won’t go wrong at the Cheval Gloucester Park.

Cheval Gloucester Park, Ashburn Place, Kensington, London, SW7 4LL.