POLICE have tracked down a man following an alleged assault in Newport.

Earlier this week, Gwent Police launched a public appeal to find a man who they wanted to speak with in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The appeal followed an alleged assault at a hotel in the city's Corporation Road.

The incident reportedly happened during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, October 9.

On Wednesday afternoon, the force confirmed it had "identified the man and he is assisting with our enquiries".

The police thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.