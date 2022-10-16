A "SPACIOUS" and "truly beautiful" home in Newport has come onto the market for the first time in 20 years.

The semi-detached property, in the "highly sought-after" Stow Park neighbourhood, dates from the Victorian era and offers good links to the city centre and the M4.

The house comprises three floors and seven bedrooms, one of which was originally split into two rooms, and is perfect for families.

Fine & Country is managing the sale, and has placed a guide price of £750,000 on the home.

The main sitting room inside the property.

Step into the main hallway and take in the original Minton tiled floor and replica Lincrusta Victorian wall decorations.

From the hallway, there is access to the spacious sitting room, with an ornate fireplace, sash windows and French doors leading out to the side garden.

The games room inside the property.

A games room - formerly used as a dining area - contains another fireplace, and partially stained-glass windows.

The kitchen is fully-fitted including glass-fronted display cupboards, a large sink unit, a seven-burner range oven, and slate flooring.

The kitchen of the property.

The ground floor also contains a study, utility room, and a second sitting room which is currently being used as a dining area.

Head upstairs and find the "beautifully light" master bedroom contains built-in wardrobes and offers views overlooking the rear garden.

There's also an "ornate" balcony described as "an ideal place to sit and enjoy a morning coffee".

The master bedroom of the property.

The en-suite bathroom contains a newly-fitted tile floor and a free-standing bath, providing a smart, soothing environment for a relaxing soak in the tub.

Three more bedrooms are also located on the first floor of the property.

The first-floor balcony offers garden views.

Take the stairs to the second floor and find the family bathroom and three more bedrooms, including the largest room mentioned earlier.

Outside you'll find "beautiful flat gardens" that "benefit from sun all day".

The dining area inside the property.

At the side of the property, there is a "truly magnificent, substantial, private and enclosed lawned garden", described as "beautifully maintained and presented", with mature shrubs and ornamental trees, as well as a water feature and a patio seating area.

The main garden area of the property.

The opposite side of the property offers another paved area with an outside tap, an aluminium greenhouse, and a garden shed.

Double gates from the road allow access to an enclosed courtyard with off-road parking for one vehicle and a detached garage.

The gardens of the property.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 603343.