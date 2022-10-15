A FORMER Monmouthshire observatory saw bids skyrocket when it went up for auction - selling for nearly £100,000 more than the guide price.

The substantial detached building in its own grounds in the village of Trellech was in the sights of a number of bidders at Paul Fosh Auctions.

The property, which has now been converted back to a sprawling luxury bungalow, was listed with a guide price of £585,000.

It sold, after a flurry of bids, for £667,000.

Picked out as one to watch by observers, The Observatory at Warren's Road sent the price into orbit.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It's a truly fabulous property located amid a serene and contemplative setting in historic Trellech.

"There was a great deal of interest in the former observatory ahead of the auction which was reflected over the period of the online sale.

"There were 31 people watching the property, with four bidders and 28 bids made before the property sold for an impressive £82,000 more than the guide of £585,000.

"The extraordinary property is arranged in such a way as it could be used as two separate dwellings.

"In total it offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two ensuites, two kitchens and two sizable reception rooms with a central courtyard.

"The former observatory has now been converted into a spacious lounge with a domed and vaulted ceiling.

"The bungalow benefits from double glazing, oil fired central heating, three outbuildings and a car port. There is also further off road parking for several vehicles."