AN ENORMOUS converted barn near Chepstow is on the market for £1.7 million.

The five-bedroom St Arvans property boasts around 1.6 acres of land as well as triple garage, an open kitchen and a cinema room.

The barn is believed to date back to the 12th century, where it is said to have been used by the monks at Tintern Abbey.

This former barn has been converted into an enormous five-bedroom home. Picture: Archer & Co.

The property was converted around 20 years ago.

As you come in through the entrance hall, there’s the kitchen/diner and a utility room to one side, and a lounge and a cinema room to the other.

The entrance hall and kitchen/diner feature a flagstone floor, while the lounge features exposed stone walls.

The large kitchen/diner. Picture: Archer & Co.

There’s an ash staircase leading up to a large galleried landing, which joins the two wings of the barn and forms a Minstrel's Gallery overlooking the drawing room. The drawing room has glazed double doors leading out to a south-facing terrace and to the private gardens beyond, and is currently being used as a gym – although it could easily be converted into a home office, a play room or a formal dining room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a large adjoining dressing room, and the second bedroom has an en-suite. The other three bedrooms can all also be found upstairs, while there are a further two bathrooms, in addition to the one downstairs.

Inside the master bedroom. Picture: Archer & Co.

The house is a short distance from the village of St Arvans – just outside Chepstow – and is only three and a half miles from the motorway and the M48 Severn Bridge – meaning Bristol, Newport and Cardiff are all easily accessible.

The property is on the market with Archer & Co, Chepstow, and to find out more, or to book a viewing, you can call 01291 442596.