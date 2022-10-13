A MAN could be facing a prison sentence after he was caught with a machete and other weapons in public.
Christopher Hale, 38, from Newport, has pleaded guilty to possession of a machete, a metal bar, two bottles of a noxious substance and a “shank” in public.
The offences were committed on the city’s Darwin Drive on November 24, 2021.
MORE NEWS: ‘Spaced out’ drug driver was more than twice the limit for ketamine
Hale appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court but his barrister Georgina Buckley successfully applied for the case to be adjourned for a probation report.
The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, fixed a new sentence date of November 9.
The defendant, of Maesglas Avenue, was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel