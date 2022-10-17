GWENT charity Sparkle has announced a new challenge in collaboration with Ordinary to Extraordinary (O2e), a group which raises money for children with disabilities.

The swim challenge is encouraging people to swim whatever distance they can, no matter how short, but to log in to the challenge so their distance can be added to those of other participants.

The aim is to collectively swimming the equivalent of the 22 miles of the English Channel.

Children and young people and their families are asked to join supporters of O2e to participate anywhere in the world by tracking their distances online, whenever and wherever they have fun in the water, whether swimming, floating or travelling by body board.

The idea is that they all raise money for O2e which then shares the money across various organisations across the country working with children and young people with disabilities and complex needs.

Sparkle playworker Georgia Filer with Sparkle young person Alex Hurn

Over the years O2e has given much support to Sparkle, most recently paying for a group of Sparkle children from Gwent to enjoy a residential trip to the Calvert Trust in Exmoor.

Many of the children who took part have complex needs or require one-to-one care support, and so for some this trip was the first time they have enjoyed an extended stay away from home or carers.

The trip gave these young people an incredible holiday trying out abseiling, climbing, archery, canoeing, and outdoor adventure.

It was made possible thanks to O2e providing support.

Sparkle marketing and fundraising officer Ben Harris said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the incredible O2e team. Ordinary to Extraordinary is a vital supporter of Sparkle’s mission of helping special children shine.”

Sparkle Leisure team lead: Sara Filer with Sparkle Play worker Georgia Filer and attendee Cerys Barton

02e founder David Davies said: “O2e is delighted to have been working with Sparkle for some eight years now and during this time we have donated some £300,000 towards the outstanding work being done at the specialist centres and in the community.

“I speak for everyone at O2e in conveying our admiration and respect for the magnificent work being done by the teams at Sparkle. It is very fulfilling to see how the money we raise is put to such excellent use.”

You can join the challenge by registering any distances travelled in the water at eventtracker.o2e.org/