BONFIRE Night is fast approaching, and the dark nights are setting in.

Cold nights are on their way, meaning its time to warp up warm with a hot drink and watch displays of colourful fireworks light up the night sky to celebrate November 5.

While some events have been cancelled, many more are going ahead.

Here are the firework displays across Newport and Gwent which are going ahead this November.

Blaenau Gwent Fireworks display, Eugine Cross Park

The annual event at Eugine Cross Park in Ebbw Vale returns after a two-year absence due to the covid pandemic. This year's event will be held on Sunday, November 6.

Tickets in advance cost £4 per person and a family ticket for a family of four is £14 in advance. Physical tickets are now on sale.

Tickets on the gate are £5 per person, but no family tickets will be available at the gate.

Gates open at 6pm with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

The Horse and Jockey, Pontypool

The pub is the only place in Pontypool to be holding an annual organised firework display this year.

Food and refreshments will be available on-site to purchase and there will be mascots to entertain the children.

The event is on Friday, November 4, with doors open from 5pm, with fireworks at 7pm. Tickets are £5 per person, infants free.

Chepstow Comprehensive School, Monmouthshire

Chepstow Round Table and Chepstow Town Council will host the Chepstow Community Fireworks at Chepstow School on Sunday, November 6.

There will be live bands, burgers, hot drinks, popcorn, sweets and candy floss, as well as funfair rides, a craft market and community stalls.

Gates open at 5pm with the children’s display starting at 7pm and the main fireworks shortly after.

The event is free with the option to donate, with all donations to local causes.

Monmouth Rowing Club, Monmouth

The rowing club on Old Dixton Road, along with the support of Monmouth Town Council and Rotary Monmouth, will hold a fireworks display on Sunday, November 6.

There will be a bonfire, with fireworks, burgers, and ice cream by the River Wye.

Prices are £6 for adults, £3 for children under 14 and £15 for a family of four with payment on the night.

The event will at 6pm until 8pm.

Belgrave Park, Abergavenny

Abergavenny Round Table, bring a pyro musical firework display to Belgrave Park, along with a light show choregraphed to an exciting soundtrack.

Music, food, and drinks with light up toys and a small funfair will also be there for children to enjoy.

A previous event five years ago in 2017 at Belgrave Park. Picture: Simon Virgo

Prices: Adults £8, Kids: £5

Gates open at 5pm with the firework display starting at 7pm.

Devauden Village Hall, Chepstow

A fireworks display will be held at The Hood Memorial Hall in Devauden on Saturday, November 5.

The event will also feature live music, hot food and a licensed bar, entry is £10 donation for a family and £5 pound per individual.

Tickets will be available at the gate, cash only to donate.

Gates 5.30pm, music from 6.25pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks starting at 7.15pm.

The Oaklands, Ponthir

Ponthir Sports and Community Club will host a fireworks and bonfire display on Saturday, November 5.

The event will have a barbecue and bar from 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm, and the firework display starting at 7.15pm.

Entrance is £6 for adults and £4 for children, tickets available from the cricket club bar.