NOWADAYS people are looking for any way they can to help make some saving on their energy bills and the charity Nesta has found a simple way to do so.

They have launched the Money Saving Boiler Challenge to help save people money and save on tonnes of carbon emissions.

All households need to do is turn down the flow temperature of their combi boiler to 60 degrees and it could save the average household £112 a year on their energy bills.

This is because flow temperatures are often set too high at 70 or 80 degrees so if it was turned down it would help save on total gas use.

A single change to your combi boiler (the most common type) setting could save you cash. Take the new boiler challenge https://t.co/HRKN687rnm from charity Nesta



(while it's called Money Saving, its nothing to do with me or MSE) — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 11, 2022

For an average household with an annual gas consumption of 12,000 kWh, reducing the flow to 60 degrees would save 1,092 kWh of gas per year which, at current prices, equates to a saving of £112 per year.

On their website Nesta said: "If 10 million households turned down the flow temperature on their combi boilers to 60 degrees or below this could wipe £1 billion off UK energy bills and save 1.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions – the equivalent of nearly six million transatlantic flights."

READ MORE: Cost of living: How much will energy bills cost now?

Martin Lewis drew attention to this scheme on his Twitter, where he posted: "A single change to your combi boiler (the most common type) setting could save you cash. Take the new boiler challenge http://moneysavingboilerchallenge.com from charity Nesta (while it's called Money Saving, its nothing to do with me or MSE)".

How can I change my boiler flow temperature?





Nesta have a helpful step-by-step guide on their website on how to change the boiler flow temperature which can be found here.