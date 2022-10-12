BBC News presenter George Alagiah will be taking a break from the News At Six after a scan revealed his cancer had spread.

The popular newsreader, 66, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2014 and returned to his broadcasting role in April this year after he announced he would be taking a break in October 2021.

Since his first diagnosis, Mr Alagiah has undergone around 100 rounds of chemotherapy.

The 66-year-old said: "A recent scan showed that my cancer has spread further so it's back to some tough stuff.

BBC/PA

"I'm missing my colleagues. Working in the newsroom has been such an important part of keeping energised and motivated.

"I look forward to being back in that studio as soon as I can."

The news was confirmed by his agent Mary Greenham, the Daily Mail has reported.

The broadcaster recently opened up about returning to the BBC as he continues to fight cancer in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.

Speaking about returning to the BBC, he said: "Going into the newsroom doesn't kill any cancer cells, that's for sure.

"By the time I walk out of that newsroom at seven o'clock in the evening, having been there since the morning, I am absolutely knackered physically, but mentally I am rejuvenated.

"I've been with people who treat me as they always did, who don't patronise me, and it is a tremendous fillip."

READ MORE: Bowel Babe Deborah James, 40, shares heartbreaking final message

READ MORE: Bowel cancer: The signs and symptoms to be aware of

Following his first diagnosis, the former BBC foreign correspondent underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy to treat his advanced bowel cancer in 2014.

When he returned to his presenting duties in 2015, he described himself as a "richer person" after making progress with the disease.

His cancer came back in December 2017 and the presenter underwent further treatment before once again returning to work.

Last year, Alagiah tested positive for Covid-19 after he made the decision to stop appearing in the studio following advice from doctors and colleagues.