A Gwent football club is celebrating after netting funding from a housebuilder.

Pengam Boys and Girls Football Club Under 8s has bagged £1,000 from Persimmon Homes East Wales through the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The money has been used to buy new training equipment such as new balls and goals for the children who train out of Blackwood Comprehensive School.

Each month Persimmon donates up to £64,000 a month to good causes in Great Britain, including up to £4,000 across South Wales.

Gareth Jones, coach of Pengam Boys and Girls FC Under 8s, said: “We are over the moon to have been chosen as a Community Champion by Persimmon Homes East Wales.

“It’s an incredibly difficult time at the moment for many people, but this generous donation has allowed us to invest in good quality training equipment so our kids can develop their skills and enjoy the game.

“As a club we do everything we can to be inclusive and provide the best possible environment for our young footballers, and this funding will ensure that experience is only enhanced.

“Our footballers were absolutely chuffed to have been chosen as a Community Champions’ recipient, and on behalf of Pengam Boys and Girls Football Club, I’d like to say a huge thanks to Persimmon Homes in East Wales.”

Persimmon’s sales director in east Wales Victoria Williams said: "Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative is all about supporting local communities where we build, and the girls and boys at Pengam Football Club are another deserving recipient.

“We build much-needed homes for local families and first-time buyers, but we also want to do so much more, and we are determined to give back to local communities and leave a lasting legacy.

“Pengam Boys and Girls Football Club is inclusive, flourishing locally and is a great advert for the sport of football in the Gwent Valleys.

“We are delighted to have been able to support the club with new training equipment this month.”

