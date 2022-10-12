A MAJORITY of workers in a number of industies, including shipbuilding, automative works and engineering, have voiced their support for a four-day working week without a loss in pay.

New research from the Institute of Employment Rights (IER) surveyed almost 2,400 workers and found nine out of 10 would be in favour of a shorter working week.

The Confederation of Shipbuilding and Engineering Unions (CSEU) conducted the poll and said the main benefit cited from this was having a better work-life balance and improved mental and physical health

Currently a four-day working week pilot is ongoing in the UK with more than 70 companies and 3,300 workers taking part.

Many industries have shown they are in favour of a shorter working week (PA)

At the moment a survey of the companies suggested that 86% would continue this policy going forward.

Ian Waddell, general secretary of the CSEU, said: “The Covid pandemic has caused a huge shift in the attitudes of workers to the time they spend at work and the balance with the rest of their lives outside work.

“This report should give the trade union movement the confidence to launch full-throated campaigns for a step change in working time with no reduction in pay.

“It is over 30 years since the last substantial reduction in working time. Productivity has increased exponentially since then but the rewards have not been shared equally with workers. A reduction in working time with no loss of pay is long overdue.”

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “British workers across the economy are desperate for a shorter working week.

“The nine to five, five-day working week is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

“All the evidence shows that a shorter working week with no loss of pay can be a win-win for both workers and employers.”