MORE than 1.2 million credit cards have been leaked on the dark web in a massive release of personal information.

The details, which includes card numbers, expiration dates and CVV numbers, have appeared on a dark web carding market called ‘BidenCash’, BleepingComputer reports.

The release allows anyone to download them for free to conduct financial fraud.

The file contains cards from across the world, including in the UK, though the majority appear to be from the United States, with expiration dates between 2023 and 2026.

The dump of 1.2 million credit cards includes the following credit card and associated personal information:

Card number

Expiration date

CVV number

Holder’s name

Bank name

Card type, status, and class

Holder’s address, state, and ZIP

Email address

SSN

Phone number

Not all the above details are available for all 1.2 million records, but most entries seen by BleepingComputer contain over 70% of the data types.

The site looked to verify the authenticity of the leak with analysts at D3Lab.

They confirmed the data is real with several banks, meaning the leaked entries are real cards and cardholders.

However, they found many of the entries were recycled from previous leaks, while a number are already blocked by their respective banks.

According to BleepingComputer and D3Lab, the actually usable entries in the leaked collection may be as low as 10%.