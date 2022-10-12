LIBRARY fines in a Gwent county are to be scrapped to encourage people to use the lending service – and return overdue books.

Monmouthshire County Council suspended fines at the start of the Covid lockdown when libraries, and other public buildings, were forced to close – and hasn’t yet re-introduced the charges.

But now the council, which had already written off unpaid fines from customer accounts, is to formally consign fines to the history books and have a no penalty charge policy for overdue items.

The council said it is taking the decision to ensure money isn’t a barrier to people accessing the library service and says it will have no negative financial implications for the authority.

According to a report, in the three years leading up to the Covid pandemic, Monmouthshire collected £21,498.96 in library fines – working out at around £7,000 a year.

That was despite fines being capped at a maximum of £15 per item, with charges set at 20p for every day an item was overdue, or 10p a day, or £7.50 maximum, for pensioners, children and other concessions.

However the report says, as fines were mostly paid in cash, administrative and security costs associated with banking and collection marginally exceeded the income, so continuing with fines wasn’t considered viable.

The council’s 2022/23 budget also “reduced the pressure” on the council’s community hubs, which the county’s libraries are part of, to generate income, meaning they are no longer facing demands from council chiefs to bring in revenue from issuing fines.

As the libraries are part of the council’s hubs, which are described as “the gateway to help and advice” the report says the council “must do all we can to remove barriers to accessing services”.

The report also says that, while fines were intended to encourage the timely return of books and cover the cost of issuing reminders, email and text alerts have replaced printed ones and members can also renew online or over the phone, reducing transaction costs.

It is also noted in the the report that there is a growing movement across the UK, and the world, to discontinue fines as they can lead to libraries losing members and discourage people from returning books if they fear a hefty fine.

Monmouthshire says as well as removing fines it has held book amnesties which has resulted in the return of “many books” that were previously out of circulation.

The decision is due to be rubber stamped by Monmouthshire council’s cabinet member for equalities, Cllr Catherine Fookes, this week (Wednesday, October 12).