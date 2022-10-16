A VAN driver from Pontypool racked up six points on his licence after he was caught speeding on the same Cardiff road on consecutive days.
Lee North, 45, was caught speeding on Newport Road – which has a 30mph limit – on February 21 and 22 of this year.
On February 21, North was caught doing 36mph through the junction with Rover Way.
The following day, he was clocked in a Transit van doing 38mph through the junction with Colchester Avenue.
North, of Hillcrest in New Inn, admitted both offences at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 12.
He was fined £100 for each offence, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
He had three points added to his licence for each offence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel