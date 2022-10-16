WITH Bonfire Night is on the way, people across Newport will be wondering where they can take their families to watch colourful displays light up the evening sky.

While many events across Newport, Gwent and Monmouthshire are set to go ahead, with plenty of places to choose from, other events have been cancelled.

Caerphilly Town council has cancelled its annual firework event at Caerphilly Castle due to renovations on the historic building.

The firework display at Caerphilly Castle is cancelled this year. Picture: Newsquest

The town council investigated possible alternative launch sites but ruled them out due to not being practical or having health and safety risks.

Other events across Gwent have also been cancelled, with the spiralling cost of energy likely to have played a role.

Pontypool Round Table was due to hold a display in Pontypool Park on Saturday, November 5. But the event has been cancelled due to what the group said were circumstances beyond its control.

Last year's event was also cancelled due to restrictions around Covid-19 restrictions.

Fireworks at Celtic Manor Resort Cancelled. Picture: Rebecca Thorpe, South Wales Argus camera club

The Celtic Manor Resort has also cancelled its popular Bonfire Night Spectacular event. It is unknown why the event has been scrapped.