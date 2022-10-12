A MAN strangled his pregnant girlfriend and told her “I hope the baby dies” after claiming the child wasn’t his.

Bus driver Leigh Webb, 35, from Newport, then threw a bucket of bleach and water over the woman in a separate attack.

The defendant had a previous conviction for domestic violence committed against another partner in 2010, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Emma Harris, prosecuting, said: “The defendant strangled a pregnant woman.

“The victim described their relationship as an on/off relationship that was toxic and abusive.”

On August 31, 2020 Webb started strangling his now ex-girlfriend before telling her: “I hope the baby dies.”

The second assault took place on September 26, 2021 when the defendant attacked her in her home after verbally abusing her.

“He picked up a mop that had been in a bucket before throwing the bucket which had bleach and water in it at the victim,” Miss Harris added.

Webb then began damaging the woman’s bathroom and later her car.

The defendant, of Bellin Close, Caerleon, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of criminal damage.

Georgina Buckley, representing Webb, said: “He acknowledges the gravity of his situation today.

“The defendant is remorseful and says he was totally in the wrong and wishes he could take it all back.

“It has had a salutary effect on him.

“The offences are over a year old and he very much wants to put this behind him and move on with his life.”

The court was told the defendant works as a bus driver.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Webb: “The most concerning aspect of this case is that it happened in a domestic context.

“I am troubled by the fact that your then partner was pregnant when you placed your hands around her neck and then kicked her.

“It is safe to assume that it must have been a truly frightening experience for her to say the least.”

Webb was spared jail and handed a sentence of 14 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.

The defendant must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend 30 sessions of a “Building Better Relationships” programme.

Webb was ordered to pay £1,000 towards prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.