South Pacific

Wales Millennium Centre

Until October 15

I knew most of the songs and had seen the film years and years ago - but I had forgotten what a gritty and quite sad tale South Pacific is.

And this production, by Chichester Festival Theatre, brought us laughs, tears, poignancy and lots of bright and cheerful song and dance routines during the action packed show.

Set, obviously, in the South Pacific during the Second World War, this is a tale of two love stories - one doomed, the other seemly doomed but with an ultimately happy ending.

The backdrop is an American naval base on one island and the mystical Bali Ha'i which calls to the sailors from across the water.

Emile de Becque (Julian Ovenden) and Ensign Nellie Forbush (Gina Beck) command the stage whenever they are present, and their 'theme' of Some Enchanted Evening haunts the show throughout.

Bloody Mary (Joanna Ampil) is a formidable figure performing a rather dark version of Happy Talk when she is trying to persuade Lt Joseph Cable (Rob Houchen) to marry her daughter Liat (Sera Maehara).

Luther Billis, played brilliantly by Douggie McMeekin, was the island's wheeler dealer, desperate to get to visit Bali Ha'i, and desperate to do any deals he can before he and the rest of his buddies finally get sent off to fight.

There is Nothin' Like a Dame, I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair, I'm in Love With a Wonderful Guy and Honey Bun were performed by the chorus with a gusto which left the audience breathless.

The choreography by Ann Yee is full on energetic for most of the numbers and at times mesmerising when Liat was performing.

The stage set is simple but very cleverly done. It moves around during the various scenes making you feel you are watching something far more complicated than you actually are.

This is a show which makes you think - it is not a saccharine sweet Hollywood love story. It is a show which pulls you along at full pelt and makes sure you, as the audience, is right there for all the action. And it is enjoyable from start to finish.