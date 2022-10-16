CHILDREN from a Welsh-language school in Newport will be on our screens later this month taking on a spooky challenge.
A group of pupils from Ysgol Gwent Is Coed in Duffryn are taking part in the S4C series Gwrach y Rhibyn (The Witch of Rhibyn).
The team - Amber, Ayub, Armani and Macsen - will take on three other squads from other schools as they compete to reach a safe shelter before sunset - but not everyone will make it to the end.
Mali Tudno Jones, actress and narrator said: “The teams are so brave! They have to solve every challenge to find safety.
From left clockwise: Ysgol Glan y Mor – yellow, Ysgol Maes Garmon – red, Ysgol Gwent Is Coed – blue, Ysgol Bro Teifi – orange. Picture: Gareth Evans
They face extreme challenges such as abseiling waterfalls, white water rafting, climbing, and sea kayaking, all against the clock.
The other shcools taking part are Glan y Mor (Gwynedd), Bro Teifi (Ceredigion) and Maes Garmon (Flintshire).
The prize for succeeding in each game is a new set of coordinates which will guide them closer to safety.
The eight-part series returns to S4C on Thursday, October 27, at 5.35pm, or online on S4C Clic.
