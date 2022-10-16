SIX Torfaen residents have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The defendants faced charges of not wearing a seatbelt while driving, speeding, and not identifying the driver who was alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard in Cardiff, Bodmin, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Bath and North Somerset.

ROBERT ARMSTRONG, 58, of Hillside Drive in Cwmfields, Pontypool, has been fined for driving without a seatbelt.

Armstrong was caught on the A4118 Gower Road in Swansea not wearing a seatbelt on June 11 last year.

His case was re-opened at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 2 – following previously being convicted for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required on December 16 last year. The case re-opened due to documents being sent to the wrong address – so his previous conviction and sentence were set aside.

For driving without a seatbelt, Armstrong pleaded guilty and was fined £160, and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

DENNIS HENRY MORGAN LARKE, 26, of Tern Court in Thornhill, was caught doing almost double the speed limit on the motorway in Staffordshire.

Larke was driving on the southbound M6 between junctions 14 and 13, where the temporary speed limit was 50mph.

A manned speed camera caught Larke’s BMW doing 90mph on May 8 last year.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £350 at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 9.

Larke was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £35 surcharge, and was issued with six points. He was not banned from driving as it would cause him to lose his employment, the court heard.

He was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge to help fund victim services.

Ali was handed six penalty points, and was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

CORY RAWLINGS, 30, of Brynglas in Hollybush, was ordered to pay £816 after not identifying the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to been speeding near Bristol.

The offence related to a vehicle on the eastbound M4 between junctions 20 and 19 at 68mph on February 2 – when the limit was 60mph.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver or rider of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 1.

Rawlings was fined £660, and also must pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.

JASON TRIMBY, 51, of George Street in Pontnewynydd, has been banned from driving after accumulating too many points on his licence.

Trimby was caught driving at 60mph in the temporary 50mph limit on the northbound M5 between junctions 24 and 23.

He admitted speeding, and was fined £107 at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 9.

He must also pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Trimby had three points added to his licence, and was banned for six months for repeat offending.

SOPHIE LEAH PILOT, 29, of Neerings in Coed Eva, admitted speeding in Devon on New Year's Day.

Pilot was driving on the A361 at Borner's Bridge over the temporary 40mph speed limit due to the roadworks that were taking place.

She pleaded guilty and was fined £66 at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 1.

Pilot was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to help fund victim services, and had three points put on her licence. No order was made for costs.

BEN MATTHEW MARK HENDERSON, 20, of Cwmavon Road in Abersychan, was ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught doing 38mph in a 30mph zone.

Henderson was clocked by a speed camera on Greenway Road in Rumney on March 15.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 12, and Henderson was fined £220.

He was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.