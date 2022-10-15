SEVERAL Torfaen residents have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent after facing motoring offences.

Six defendants faced charges including speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard in Birkenhead, Bath, Llanelli and Cardiff.

MALCOLM EDWARDS, 45, of Tranch Road in Pontypool, has been disqualified from driving after failing to identify the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to have been caught breaking the law.

The offence related to a Benelli motorbike, which was alleged to have been doing 46mph in a 30mph zone on Edge Lane Drive in Liverpool on October 15 last year.

Edwards was found guilty of the offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle when required at the Wirral Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 30.

He was fined £180, and ordered to pay £250 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also banned from the roads for six months due to repeat offending.

LIAM ALI, 32, of Hanbury Close in Northville, must pay £816 after not identifying a driver who was alleged to have been speeding.

The offence related to a vehicle driving at 47mph on the eastbound M4 between junctions 20 and 19 – where the variable speed limit was 40mph – on January 20.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 16.

MARK SHORT, 40, of St Luke’s Road in Pontnewynydd, was also handed a hefty fine after failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed a driving offence.

The alleged offence related to a Ford Fiesta which was recorded by a speed camera doing 35mph on the 30mph Hendre Road in Carmarthenshire on March 16.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 16 using the single justice procedure.

Short was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge, as well as having six points on his licence.

RACHEL LOUISE EDWARDS, 32, of Elmhurst Close in Trevethin, was caught speeding near Liverpool.

Edwards was clocked by a speed camera doing 63mph on a 50mph section of the westbound M62 on June 1.

She admitted speeding, and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £100 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Edwards was also handed three penalty points at the Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 29.

CARL KEANE, 22, of Oaksford in Coed Eva, has been ordered to pay £816 after not identifying a driver who was alleged to have been speeding.

The charge related to an alleged offence on February 26, where a vehicle was caught by a speed camera doing 47mph on a 40mph section of the M32 at Bristol.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver or rider of a vehicle when required was proved at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 21 using the single justice procedure.

Keane was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge and had six points added to his licence.

JOHN RHEES, 34, of Gwent Square in Cwmbran, must pay almost £350 after being caught six miles per hour over the speed limit.

Rhees was driving at 36mph heading northbound on North Road in Cardiff on April 27.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 29.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Rhees also had three points added to his licence.