WHETHER you are looking to grab a bargain in the city centre, or getting and early start on the Christmas shopping, no-one wants to overpay for parking.
In Newport city centre, there are a number of car parks to choose from, meaning you don’t have far to carry your shopping.
We’ve taken a look at which of the car parks in Newport represent the best value for money.
Council-owned city centre car parks
- Emlyn Street (NP20 1ES) – 44 spaces;
- Faulkner Road (NP20 4PE) – 185 spaces;
- Hill Street (NP20 4EN) – 56 spaces;
- Riverfront (NP20 1HG) – 35 spaces;
- Stow Hill (NP20 4DX) – 45 spaces.
All open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 8pm.
- Three hours – £2.50;
- Five hours – £4.50;
- Max - £6.
Friars Walk
Monday to Sunday (between 6am and 6pm) – 350 spaces (NP20 1EA).
- Up to one hour – £1;
- Two hours – £1.50;
- Three hours – £2.40;
- Four hours – £3.60;
- Six hours – £6;
- Ten hours – £8;
- 24 hours – £15;
- Evening (6pm to 6am) – £1.50.
Kingsway Centre
Open 24 hours – 1,050 spaces (NP20 1EU).
- Up to one hour – 50p;
- Two hours – £1;
- Three hours – £2;
- Five hours – £3;
- Ten hours – £5;
- 24 hours – £10.
Park Square car park
Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm (cash only) – 395 spaces (NP20 4EP).
- Up to three hours – £2.50;
- Five hours – £4.50;
- 24 hours – £6.
NCP High Street
Monday to Saturday all day – 394 spaces (NP20 4AX).
- Up to one hour – £1.75;
- Two hours – £3.50;
- Three hours – £5.25;
- Four hours – £7.00;
- Five hours – £8.75;
- Six hours – £10.50;
- Seven hours – £12.25;
- 24 hours – 12.95.
Open all day on Sundays.
- 24 hours – £2.95.
Other NCP car parks
- North Street (NP20 1JZ) – 61 spaces;
- Station Approach (NP20 4AT) – 43 spaces.
Both open 24 hours.
- 24 Hours – £16.95.
Newport Station
Short Stay (NP20 4AX) – 23 spaces.
- 24 Hours – £10;
- Overnight (after 7pm to before 5am) – £4.
Long Stay (NP20 4NX) – 250 spaces.
- 24 Hours - £10;
- Overnight (after 7pm to before 5am) - £4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel