WHETHER you are looking to grab a bargain in the city centre, or getting and early start on the Christmas shopping, no-one wants to overpay for parking.

In Newport city centre, there are a number of car parks to choose from, meaning you don’t have far to carry your shopping.

We’ve taken a look at which of the car parks in Newport represent the best value for money.

Council-owned city centre car parks

Emlyn Street car park in Newport.

  • Emlyn Street (NP20 1ES) – 44 spaces;
  • Faulkner Road (NP20 4PE) – 185 spaces;
  • Hill Street (NP20 4EN) – 56 spaces;
  • Riverfront (NP20 1HG) – 35 spaces;
  • Stow Hill (NP20 4DX) – 45 spaces.

All open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 8pm.

  • Three hours – £2.50;
  • Five hours – £4.50;
  • Max - £6.

Friars Walk

Friars Walk car park. Picture: Google Street View.

Monday to Sunday (between 6am and 6pm) – 350 spaces (NP20 1EA).

  • Up to one hour – £1;
  • Two hours – £1.50;
  • Three hours – £2.40;
  • Four hours – £3.60;
  • Six hours – £6;
  • Ten hours – £8;
  • 24 hours – £15;
  • Evening (6pm to 6am) – £1.50.

Kingsway Centre

The car park at the Kingsway Centre.

Open 24 hours – 1,050 spaces (NP20 1EU).

  • Up to one hour – 50p;
  • Two hours – £1;
  • Three hours – £2;
  • Five hours – £3;
  • Ten hours – £5;
  • 24 hours – £10.

Park Square car park

Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm (cash only) – 395 spaces (NP20 4EP).

  • Up to three hours – £2.50;
  • Five hours – £4.50; 
  • 24 hours – £6. 

NCP High Street

The NCP High Street car park. Picture: Google Street View.

Monday to Saturday all day – 394 spaces (NP20 4AX).

  • Up to one hour – £1.75;
  • Two hours – £3.50;
  • Three hours – £5.25;
  • Four hours – £7.00;
  • Five hours – £8.75;
  • Six hours – £10.50;
  • Seven hours – £12.25;
  • 24 hours – 12.95.

Open all day on Sundays.

  • 24 hours – £2.95.

Other NCP car parks

  • North Street (NP20 1JZ) – 61 spaces;
  • Station Approach (NP20 4AT) – 43 spaces.

Both open 24 hours.

  • 24 Hours – £16.95.

Newport Station

Short Stay (NP20 4AX) – 23 spaces.

  • 24 Hours – £10;
  • Overnight (after 7pm to before 5am) – £4.

Long Stay (NP20 4NX) – 250 spaces.

  • 24 Hours - £10;
  • Overnight (after 7pm to before 5am) - £4.