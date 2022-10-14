A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KYLE JOHN PYART, 29, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERRARD MORGAN, 74, of Crown Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAYMOND DE VRIND, 41, of Sword Hill, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,451.87 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at the Vale Resort, Hensol, on December 17, 2021.

MYFANWY CAROLINE HATHERALL, 61, of Tern Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, on April 1 when she was in such a position that she could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TERRI JOYNES, 30, of The Crescent, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY PROBERT, 43, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRIS HOPKINS, 40, of Bessemer Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKE HUNTER, 35, of Alexandra Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENONE NICOLAIE DUDUC, 47, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4042, Mamhilad, on April 11.

He was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN JAMES, 31, of Brookfield Avenue, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on April 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.