VERY has released the first Christmas advert of 2022 as it launches its 2022 campaign.

The multi-category online retailer is celebrating all the moments leading up to the big day as part of its festive promotion this year.

In 2021, the major brand was also the first to drop its TV advert, airing on ITV as early as October 1.

Last year's advert focused on Christmas being the ultimate excuse to get away with anything from sporting coordinated Christmas jumpers to covering the house in twinkle lights.

Meanwhile, this year's 40-second film follows one family's festive occasions in the lead-up to December 25 itself.

Viewers will also recognise the festive soundtrack as Wizzard’s universally-loved Christmas classic, I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day.

The advert aims to put a spotlight on "how the joy of Christmas comes from being able to celebrate for as long as possible with all of the people who matter most," Very explains.

Opening with the family excitedly opening presents together, the mum explains that “Christmas isn’t just one day, it’s lots of days”, before it shows them putting up their decorations in Autumn to their “work Christmas”.

Watch the first Christmas advert of 2022

The Very advert showcases the many gifts and brands it has on offer, acting as a one-stop shop for all the family.

Robbie Feather, Managing Director (Retail) at The Very Group, commented: “Our customers love Christmas, and we want to show how planning early means more time to enjoy the festive period.

"Through celebrating the range of unique, and at times wildly different, celebrations that make up the season, we have aimed to highlight how Very can truly be the one-stop shop with the choice and range of products, gifts and brands to help people plan ahead."